Lipsky survives late scare to claim victory at Alfred Dunhill Championship

FILE PHOTO - Britain Golf - GolfSixes - Centurion Club, St Albans - 6/5/17 USA's David Lipsky celebrates in the match against Wales Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

MALELANE, South Africa (Reuters) - American David Lipsky survived a double-bogey on his third last hole to hang on for a two-shot victory at the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship after shooting a final round 68 at Leopard Creek Country Club on Sunday.

Lipsky, 30, completed a second win on tour and a first success since he claimed the Omega European Masters in 2014, finishing two shots ahead of Scotland’s David Drysdale (67), who carded the joint lowest score of the round but is still seeking a first win on tour after three runner-up finishes.

“I didn’t make too many mistakes, my putting and wedge play was probably the best it’s ever been,” Lipsky said at the trophy presentation.

“It’s a very difficult course but I toughed it out. This is my first time here so I hadn’t seen the course before.”

He admitted the double-bogey on 16 had left him with some jitters.

“It was a little stressful for me, I wish I hadn’t done that! But I finished strong and that is all that matters.”

Lipsky started his final round a shot behind overnight leader Scott Jamieson (72) but surged ahead as he birdied three of his first five holes, while his playing partner had dropped two shots by the end of the fifth.

The American led by five strokes at one stage, but a run of birdies from home golfer Zander Lombard (69) and Drysdale cut his lead to one before a birdie on the last made the win more comfortable.