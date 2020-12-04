Sullivan maintains slender lead heading into final day in Dubai

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain - October 11, 2020 England's Andy Sullivan during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - England’s Andy Sullivan stayed ahead of the chasing pack at the Golf in Dubai Championship on Friday with a steady third round of 68 at the Jumeirah Golf Estates for a two-shot lead over compatriot Matt Wallace heading into the final day.

Sullivan began the round ahead by three strokes and landed three birdies on the front nine after the start of the day’s play was delayed by 45 minutes due to fog.

The English Open champion shook off the disappointment of a bogey immediately after the turn to secure further gains on the 16th and 17th holes to go 21-under for the tournament.

“I started off really nicely... played really solid. From 10 through to 14 I didn’t swing it that great, didn’t give myself that many chances but found good swings coming in,” Sullivan, who is chasing a fifth title on the European Tour, said.

“There’s a lot of golf to be played and a lot of birdies going to be made tomorrow. I’ve just got to go out there and play as good as I can.”

Wallace rolled in six birdies to stay in contention at 19-under overall following a round of 67. Fellow Englishman Ross Fisher was tied-third alongside Italian Renato Paratore a shot further back.

“I felt a bit nervous (today) if I’m honest,” Wallace said.

“Not at the start but a few tee shots didn’t feel as comfortable and I didn’t strike it as well. But I told myself to let it go and struck it better coming in.

“... I’m going to have loads of chances. I’m two behind a Ryder Cup (2016) player, someone who’s playing really well and I’m going to have to go really low tomorrow.”