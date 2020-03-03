Woods headlines finalists for Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

FILE PHOTO: February 14, 2020; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods hits out of the fourteenth hole bunker during the second round of the The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods headlined the list of 10 finalists the World Golf Hall of Fame’s selection committee will consider for its Class of 2021, the organization announced on Tuesday.

With 15 major victories among his 82 PGA Tour wins, Woods easily surpasses the criteria for consideration which require male competitors to have 15 or more victories or at least two wins at the four majors and The Players Championship.

The path for Woods to be in the Class of 2021 was cleared in January when the Florida-based World Golf Hall of Fame lowered its age to be eligible for induction to 45 years old from 50. Woods turns 45 in December.

Among the other nominees are Padraig Harrington, Johnny Farrell, Tom Weiskopf, Susie Maxwell, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper.

Former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and amateur golfer Marion Hollins are finalists in the contributor category.

“The Nominating Committee has selected 10 finalists who represent the highest caliber of golfers and contributors,” World Golf Foundation Chief Executive Officer Greg McLaughlin said in a statement.

“The recent enhancements to the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction criteria provide a great process to ensure the most worthy of candidates are being considered. We are grateful to the Nominating Committee for their work and anticipate the Class of 2021 being one of our strongest to date.”

The selection committee is a 20-member panel comprised of Hall of Fame Members, media representatives and leaders of the major golf organizations.

The Class of 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks along with the date and location of the induction ceremony.