Golf: Tiger set for season debut in Farmers Open at Torrey Pines

FILE PHOTO: Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 30, 2018 - Team USA's Tiger Woods looks dejected during the Singles REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods, who capped a dramatic comeback with his 80th PGA Tour win in September, will launch his 2019 campaign at Torrey Pines Golf Course next week, organizers of the Farmers Insurance Open said on Wednesday.

Former world number one Woods has won the tournament seven times and the venue is where he clinched the 2008 U.S. Open for the most recent of his 14 major titles.

The 43-year-old made his much-anticipated 2018 debut at Torrey Pines in what was his first official PGA Tour start since spinal fusion surgery the previous April.

“He really launched his fairytale comeback season right here last January, and he has enjoyed incredible success at Torrey Pines Golf Course and in our tournament over the years,” Peter Ripa, chief executive of the Century Club of San Diego, which hosts the event, said in a statement.

Woods finished the week three-under and in a share of 23rd place, but then found himself in contention a number of times during the season before ultimately prevailing in the FedExCup Playoffs finale at East Lake Golf Club.

He has said he will adjust his schedule after admitting to being exhausted by his comeback season.

Woods joins a field at Torrey Pines that already includes defending champion and Jason Day, world number one Justin Rose, four-times major winner Rory McIlroy, Masters champion Patrick Reed and three-times major winner Jordan Spieth.