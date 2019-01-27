Rose wins at Torrey Pines, passes Faldo with 10 PGA Tour victories

Jan 27, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Justin Rose plays a shot from a fairway bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - England’s Justin Rose recovered from a rocky start to card a three-under-par 69 and earn a two-shot win over Adam Scott at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday.

His 10th victory on the PGA Tour is one more than compatriot Nick Faldo, whose nine wins included six major titles.

World number one Rose, who finished on 21-under 267 at Torrey Pines in southern California, started the day with a three-shot lead but found himself just one clear after three early bogeys.

However, he gave himself some breathing space with a run of three birdies in four holes from the seventh.

Australian Scott finished with four straight birdies for a 68 and sole possession of second place on 19-under 269.