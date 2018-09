(Reuters) - List of FedExCup champions since the PGA Tour created the season-long points competition, U.S. unless stated:

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Justin Rose holds the FedEx Cup after the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2007 - Tiger Woods

2008 - Vijay Singh (Fiji)

2009 - Tiger Woods

2010 - Jim Furyk

2011 - Bill Haas

2012 - Brandt Snedeker

2013 - Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

2014 - Billy Horschel

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2016 - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

2017 - Justin Thomas

2018 - Justin Rose (England)