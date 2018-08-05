India's Bhullar wins Fiji International

(Reuters) - India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar notched an eagle on the 17th hole to propel himself to a one-shot victory in the Fiji International over Australia’s Anthony Quayle at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course on Sunday.

The 30-year-old chipped in from off the green to record the eagle that gave him the lead over the Queenslander, who shot an impressive nine-under 63 while playing with South African great Ernie Els.

Bhullar made par on the final hole, leaving his birdie putt a matter of inches short, to finish with a six-under 66 and 14-under total of 274 to give him his ninth win on the Asian tour.

Quayle finished on 275, while Els shot a seven-under 65 to tie for third with New Zealand’s Ben Campbell. Both finished on 12-under 276.