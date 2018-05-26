Golf: Rose extends lead with third round 66 in Fort Worth

(Reuters) - Justin Rose birdied his first three holes on the way to a third-round four-under-par 66 on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead at the Fort Worth Invitational in Texas.

May 26, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rose, the world number five, is on 14-under and leads Brooks Koepka (67) and Emiliano Grillo (69), who are both 10-under par.

Koepka appeared poised to challenge for the lead but ran into trouble on the par-five 11th with a costly double bogey.

Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Ryan Armour, Corey Conners and J. T. Poston are all tied for fourth at eight-under par.

“I’m happy with the way I played,” Rose told CBS Sports.

May 26, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Justin Rose checks his scorecard on the fifth green during the third round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“It was nice to get going and to build up that lead. No one seemed to do too much behind me today so I felt like it was in my hands to get as far ahead as I could.”

The only blemish on his scorecard was a bogey on the par-three 16th on another sweltering day in Texas.

Rose managed to stay composed down the stretch but admitted the heat was a significant challenge.

May 26, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Justin Rose walks off the course after putting in the eighteenth hole during the third round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I struggled toward the end,” he said.

“It was so hot out there I really felt I was battling the golf course and my concentration.

“It was tough to finish it off in that heat today but all in all, happy to be in the clubhouse. A good day’s work.”

2013 U.S. Open champion Rose will be paired on Sunday with Koepka, who won the U.S. Open last year.

“I don’t think I can just rest on my laurels and shoot even par tomorrow. I’ve got to go forward I think,” said Rose.

“I’m going to go out and just try to be doing what I’ve been doing that last few days and executing my shots and go from there.”