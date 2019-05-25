Na overcomes double-bogey to lead, Spieth two back

May 25, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Kevin Na walks to the 18th green atop the leaderboard by two strokes going into Sundays final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kevin Na rebounded from a back-nine double-bogey to grab a two-stroke lead as Jordan Spieth moved into a tie for second after three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

Na shook off the double at the 11th hole to birdie the 13th on his way to a one-under par 69 at a Colonial Country Club layout made tough by breezy conditions.

While the birdies did not fall as frequently as they had on Friday when he shot 62, Na still had three in claiming the lead at nine-under 201.

Spieth continued his impressive putting to shoot 68 and tie with four others at seven under, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (65), Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung (68) and Americans Jim Furyk (68) and Tony Finau (71).

Pan, who goes by the initials C.T., had grabbed the lead after Na’s double, but bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes.

Sweden’s Jonas Blixt, the second-round leader by a stroke, was never in contention after a first-hole bogey. He shot a four-over 74 to drop to four strokes off the pace.

World number three Justin Rose, the defending champion, also turned in a 74 to sit at five over par after 54 holes.