Na wins by four in Texas to claim third PGA victory

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Kevin Na watches his birdie putt fall into the hole as he wins the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club.

(Reuters) - Kevin Na, making birdies early and late, cruised to a four-stroke victory over Tony Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

The South Korean-born American rattled off four birdies in his first eight holes, then after Finau pulled within two shots, Na sank two more birdies, including one at the last, to shoot a four-under-par 66 at Colonial Country Club.

The round was his third consecutive sub-70 round as he ended at 13-under 267 and collected his third PGA Tour victory.

Finau (68) needed a birdie at the last to finish at nine-under with Andrew Putnam (66) and Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung (69) tied for third at eight-under.

Jonas Blixt rebounded from a disappointing third round to take fifth on seven-under as the Swede shot 68.

Hometown favorite Jordan Spieth’s putting deserted him and he did not claim a birdie until the last hole in shooting a two-over 72 that left him eight strokes behind Na.

Defending champion Justin Rose finished at five-over with a 70.