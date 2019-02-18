Sports News
Golf: Holmes claims wild Genesis Open win

February 17, 2019; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; J.B. Holmes hits from the third hole tee box during the final round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - J.B. Holmes won the Genesis Open by one stroke in Los Angeles on Sunday after Justin Thomas blew a four-stroke lead with winds wreaking havoc on the greens.

Thomas started the final round with a comfortable cushion but putted four times at the 13th hole and had a three-putt at the next. He finished with a four-over 75 for a combined 13-under 271.

Holmes was also buffeted by the gusty winds that swept across the course but made a couple of crucial putts, none more important than a 10-footer to save par at the 16th.

He also parred the final two holes for a one-under-par 70, and his fifth career victory on the PGA Tour was sealed when Thomas failed to convert a 20-footer at the last.

Holmes finished at 14-under 270, one in front of Thomas and two clear of South Korean Kim Si-woo (66).

