Golf: Play halted at rain-hit Genesis Open, scores to be reset

February 14, 2019; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; General view of signage as spectators walk by during a stoppage in play in the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - First round action at the Genesis Open was halted due to rain shortly after play began at Riviera Country Club in California and all scores will be reset when play resumes, the PGA Tour said on Thursday.

Ten groups had started the first round at the time of the suspension, which came 50 minutes after play began at the course in the Pacific Palisades coastal neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The last time a round was reset on the PGA Tour was at the 2013 Dell Technologies Championship.

Phil Mickelson, fresh off his victory at last week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, was among the early starters and made par at his opening hole, the par-four 10th, despite finding three different bunkers.

Following the suspension of play, the weather rapidly deteriorated and officials said action will remain suspended until at least 1 p.m. PT (2100 GMT).