Golf: Thomas, Scott lead at rainy Genesis Open

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Justin Thomas and Adam Scott were tied for the lead at 10-under par in the second round of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Open on Friday when play was suspended at Riviera due to another day of heavy rain.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 30, 2018 - Team USA's Justin Thomas celebrates during the Singles REUTERS/Carl Recine

With no player able to complete the first round on Thursday due to the weather, the field were making up for lost time on Friday.

Thomas and Scott shot matching 66s in their first rounds while J.B. Holmes shot a 63 to lead at the end of the opening round with Jordan Spieth one shot behind.

Thomas then mixed seven birdies with two bogeys through 12 holes of his second round before the horn sounded.

Thomas needed 30 holes on Friday after never hitting a tee shot on Thursday.

“That was definitely pretty tough out there,” Thomas told Golf Channel. “But I played really, really well and I’m just glad that I didn’t let the conditions get to me mentally.

“My legs are tired, so I just need to go home and rest and get some food and try to go to sleep as early as I can, because tomorrow’s the potential to be another long day.”

Australian Scott had six birdies and a bogey through 11 and said the key to his round was changing his wet socks.

“You always feel better with fresh feet,” Scott told reporters.

“It’s a good veteran move, and it helped me carry over the momentum from the morning.”

Shot of the day belonged to Holmes as he aced the par-three sixth during his opening round. He was one stroke back of the leaders through nine holes when play was called in his first tournament of the year.

Tournament host Tiger Woods, who wrapped up a 70 in the first round, drilled a 43-foot eagle putt on the par-five first, his 10th hole of the second round.

However, that was followed by back-to-back bogeys and he was on one-under through 12, tied for 55th place and in danger of missing the cut.