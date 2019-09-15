Niemann makes history for Chile with Greenbrier win

FILE PHOTO - Aug 17, 2019; Medinah, IL, USA; Joaquin Niemann waits on the 1st tee during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club - No. 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Joaquin Niemann got stronger as the day went on to become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour, claiming a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Sunday.

Tied at the ninth hole following a bogey, the 20-year-old, who had led most of the day, dropped in six birdies on the back nine, including three consecutive to end play, as he shot a six-under 64 at White Sulphur Springs.

Not even a bogey at the 15th could halt his march as he won the opening tournament of the new PGA season at 21-under 259.

Tom Hoge, who had chased Niemann all afternoon, wound up second at 15-under after a closing 65.

Brian Harman (65), Harris English (67), Nate Lashley (69) and Richy Werenski (69) were another shot back.