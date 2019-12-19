Key points of new world handicap system

(Reuters) - Some key aspects of the new world handicap golf system that will be phased in globally during 2020:

- Maximum handicap limit of 54.0, regardless of gender, to encourage more golfers to measure and track their performance.

- A limit of net double-bogey as maximum single hole score. For example, someone with handicap of 18 receives one stroke per hole, so the player’s maximum score is triple-bogey on any hole, which equals a net double bogey.

- Recommendation that the number of scores needed to obtain a new handicap be 54 holes from any combination of 18-hole and nine-hole rounds.

- An average-based calculation of a handicap, taken from the best eight out of the last 20 scores.

- Consistent handicaps portable from course to course and country to country.

- Calculation that considers the impact that abnormal course and weather conditions might have on a player’s performance each day.