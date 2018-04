(Reuters) - Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira birdied the third extra hole to beat South Korean Kim Si-woo in a playoff at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday and earn his first PGA Tour win.

Apr 15, 2018; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Si Woo Kim hits from out of the bunker on the 5th hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Kodaira drained a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-three 17th hole after the duo finished regulation at 12-under-par 272 at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island.