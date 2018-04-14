Poulter grabs one-stroke lead at Hilton Head

(Reuters) - England’s Ian Poulter extended his recent run of form with a four-under-par 67 on Saturday that gave him a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Apr 14, 2018; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Ian Poulter inspects the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

World number 31 Poulter enjoyed a bogey-free trip around Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island to reach 13 under for the week and move one shot clear of South Korea’s Kim Si-woo (68) and American Luke List (67).

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (67) and American Billy Horschel (67) were both a further shot back after each made a bogey at the last to drop into a share of fourth place.

Poulter, whose Houston win this month earned him a berth in last week’s U.S. Masters, is showing no signs of fatigue despite playing in his sixth PGA Tour event in as many weeks.

“Still standing, that’s a good thing,” said Poulter, who entered the final round at Harbour Town last year three shots off the lead before a 73 left him in a share of 11th place.

“Six weeks, it’s unusual for me to play that many weeks in a row but I can muster up another day... see if we can pull it out of the bag again.”

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau (75) faltered early with a triple-bogey at the par-five second and added two double-bogeys over his final six holes to sit seven shots back.

World number one Dustin Johnson (72) was in a distant share of 41st place and 10 shots behind Poulter after mixing four bogeys with three birdies.

Due to the possibility of strong afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday, the final round will feature threesomes going off split tees starting at 7 a.m. ET (1100 GMT).