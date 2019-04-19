Weather-delayed RBC Heritage resumes with Lowry ahead

Apr 18, 2019; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Shane Lowry hits from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The RBC Heritage second round resumed after being delayed for almost four hours on Friday due to strong winds and rain in South Carolina with Ireland’s Shane Lowry holding a one-stroke lead.

Play started again at 4:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT) after severe storms moving through the U.S. South halted competition at 12:48 p.m.

Lowry, the first-round leader, collected birdies on his first two holes before weather struck Hilton Head, South Carolina. He was at eight under after a 65 on Thursday.

World number one Dustin Johnson and Argentine Emiliano Grillo had finished their rounds and were tied for second at seven-under 135 after both shot 67.

Grillo holed out from 254 yards for a two at the par-five fifth hole for the first albatross at Harbour Town Golf Links since 2007 and the fourth of the year on the PGA Tour.

He also had three birdies after starting the round with two bogeys.

Johnson claimed five birdies against a single bogey.