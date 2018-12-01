Golf - Finau joins Stenson, Rahm in lead at World Challenge

(Reuters) - American Tony Finau joined Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm at the top of the leadboard after the third round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Saturday.

Finau recovered from an early bogey to card five-under-par 67, while halfway co-leaders Stenson and Rahm shot 69 at Albany on the island of New Providence.

At 13-under 203, the trio headed American Gary Woodland by two strokes with one round remaining.

Tournament host Tiger Woods signed for a 72 to bring up the rear in the 18-man field.