Swede Moberg wins World Hickory Golf Championship

EAST LOTHIAN, Scotland (Reuters) - Swedish professional Johan Moberg expertly wielded his niblick, mashie and other pre-1936 wooden golf clubs through the blustery Scottish weather to become the World Hickory golf champion.

Dressed in a bow tie, flatcap and with traditional plus four golfing trousers, Moberg edged out more than 120 amateurs and professionals to land the title which celebrates the sport’s heritage.

“The feeling is tremendous,” the Swedish professional said after his two round total of 144 on Wednesday.

He joins an elite group of past winners, which include former U.S. Masters and British Open champion Sandy Lyle.

The event, which started in 2005 when a small group assembled for a friendly game on the Old Course at Musselburgh, was played on two courses this year; at Luffness New golf club and Gullane 3, East Lothian, 14 miles (22km) east of Edinburgh.

Competitors play with original or replica hickory shafted clubs carried in a thin, leather bag. Hickory clubs are notoriously unforgiving and hitting the ball long distances is tricky. Rhythm and balance is required rather than force and accuracy.