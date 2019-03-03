Sports News
March 3, 2019 / 11:26 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Golf: Mitchell claims first PGA win with big final putt

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Mar 2, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Keith Mitchell makes a putt on the 18th green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Keith Mitchell sank a clutch 15-foot birdie putt at the last hole and won his first PGA Tour with a one stroke victory at the Honda Classic on Sunday.

The second-year pro edged out Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler for the victory as he shot a final round 67 to finish at nine-under 271.

Koepka (66) and Fowler (67) put the pressure on as they completed play at 272 but Mitchell denied them a chance at a playoff at PGA National with his big putt.

Ryan Palmer (63) and Lucas Glover (66) shared fourth at seven-under 273 and 56-year-old Vijay Singh (70) was sixth at six-under as he missed a chance to become the oldest player to win a PGA Tour event.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below