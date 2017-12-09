FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf: Former European Ryder Cup player Horton dies, aged 76
#Sports News
December 9, 2017 / 1:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Golf: Former European Ryder Cup player Horton dies, aged 76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tommy Horton, a two-times Ryder Cup player and a stalwart of the European Tour, has died at the age of 76.

Horton died in hospital shortly after falling ill on Thursday, the European Tour said on Friday.

The Briton won four times on the European Tour and represented Great Britain and Ireland against the United States in the 1975 and 1977 Ryder Cups.

The Englishman’s best finish in a major was equal fifth at the 1976 British Open won by Johnny Miller.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Adelaide, South Australia; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

