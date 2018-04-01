Poulter beats Hossler in Houston playoff to earn final Masters spot

(Reuters) - Veteran Ian Poulter beat PGA Tour rookie Beau Hossler in a playoff at the Houston Open on Sunday, earning the final invitation to next week’s U.S. Masters.

Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Ian Poulter of England watches his shot off of the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Englishman Poulter parred the first extra hole to beat American Hossler after the pair had shot matching 67s to finish regulation at 19-under-par 269 at Golf Club of Houston.

Poulter sank a 20-foot birdie putt at the last hole to force the playoff.

He punched his chest in excitement after his putt dropped in, a minute after Hossler’s ball had grazed the hole with the American’s own birdie attempt that would have clinched victory at the par-four 18th.

Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Ian Poulter of England arrives at the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Hossler then handed win to Poulter in the playoff when he thinned his third shot from a greenside bunker into a water hazard.

Poulter arrived in Houston needing a win to qualify for the Masters, after missing out by a whisker when he found himself 51st in the world rankings last week.

The top 50 at the cutoff last Monday earned exemption to Augusta.