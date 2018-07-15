Kim three clear as rain-hit John Deere Classic resumes

(Reuters) - Overnight leader Michael Kim was three strokes clear of the field when the third round of the John Deere Classic resumed after a rain delay of more than an hour on Saturday.

Jul 14, 2018; Silvis, IL, USA; PGA golfer Michael Kim tosses his putter to his caddie after making a birdie putt on the 6th hole during the third round fo the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Kim, celebrating his 25th birthday, was three-under for his round through 13 holes when heavy rain fell on TPC Deere Run, bringing a halt to play with the American on 18-under for the tournament.

Compatriot Bronson Burgoon was alone in second place on 15-under after 14 holes of his third round. Italy’s Francesco Molinari, who won the Quicken Loans National at the start of July, was in a group of five players a further shot adrift.

The delay was the second of the day and third of the tournament with officials hoping to complete the third round before darkness.