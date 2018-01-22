Golf: Spain's Rahm wins CareerBuilder after playoff

(Reuters) - Spain’s Jon Rahm survived four playoff holes to capture the CareerBuilder Challenge in southern California on Sunday.

Rahm shot a five-under-par 67 to post a combined 22-under and force extra holes with American Andrew Landry, who fired a final round 68.

Rahm birdied the par-4 18th hole, the fourth of the playoff, to seal the win. The 23-year-old won the DP World Tour Championship in November and Sunday’s victory was his second on the PGA Tour.

The world number three started the final day two behind 54-hole leader Austin Cook and Landry was one behind.

Cook’s chances faded when he went three over after six holes.

Martin Piller, John Huh and Adam Hadwin each finished at 20-under.