Canadian Nesbitt shoots first 59 in Latinoamerica history

(Reuters) - Canadian Drew Nesbitt carded the first 59 in PGA Tour Latinoamerica history at the Brasil Open on Saturday.

Nesbitt recorded the feat in the second round at Porto Feliz, including a hole-in-one in a score that was a 20-stroke improvement on his opening round.

“My goal obviously was just to make the cut,” Nesbitt said.

“Shooting 59 was absolutely incredible. This is a golfer’s dream to shoot a sub-60 round and to do it on this tour especially was that much more special.”

Nesbitt’s round could hardly have started any better, holing out from 100 yards for eagle at the par-four 10th, and he added another eagle at the par-five 11th.

The left-hander aced the par-three second with a nine-iron from 159 yards.

“I knew I could just put a good swing on a nine-iron, and anything that landed behind the hole with any amount of spin would come back toward the flag,” he said.

“I happened to land it in a perfect spot, with the perfect amount of spin, and it found its way into the hole.”

Nesbitt’s 59 came a day after the European Tour also had its first 59, notched by Englishman Oliver Fisher in the Portugal Masters second round.