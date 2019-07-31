Royal Porthcawl to be site for 2021 Women's Open

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 17, 2019 Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director, Championships at The R&A during a press conference REUTERS/Ian Walton

The 2021 Women’s British Open will be played at Royal Porthcawl, the first time the event will be held at the club in Wales, the R&A announced Wednesday.

“We are very much looking forward to taking the AIG Women’s British Open to Royal Porthcawl for the first time in 2021,” said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, the R&A’s executive director of championships. “We have a very exciting couple of years ahead with the Championship also making its debut at Royal Troon in 2020. Both courses will present outstanding tests for the world’s best women’s golfers.”

Royal Porthcawl has hosted many other tournaments, including The Amateur Championship, The Men’s Senior Open, the Walker Cup and the Curtis Cup.

Bernhard Langer won the Men’s Senior Open both times when it was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2014 and 2017.

