Golf: Jutanugarns set for third-round pairing at Blue Bay

Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn shot 4-under 68 and grabbed a four-stroke lead in wicked winds at the Blue Bay LPGA tournament at Hainan Island, China.

Jutanugarn (Thailand), 7 under for the tournament, is set to play in a group with older sister, Moriya, in the third round on Friday. Moriya Jutanugarn shared second place with Gaby Lopez (Mexico) and American Jennifer Song at 3-under through 36 holes.

“We have so much fun. At the same time, we didn’t talk much when we played,” Ariya said of playing with Moriya, who is also her roommate this week. “Especially when there are three players in the group.”

Thidapa Suwannapura (Thailand), the first-round leader, is six strokes off the lead after carding a 75. She shot 68 in the first round.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who already has three wins this season, birdied the final two holes, including rolling in an 15-footer on her 18th hole.

Wind gusts were measured at up to 28 mph.

“The wind can take you all over the place if you let it,” Lopez said. “Just hitting solid shots, doing what you actually can do. It’s tough out there. You know, it’s a good opportunity to have fun out there.”

—Field Level Media