Henderson ends Canada's drought in CP Women's Open

Move over, Jocelyne Bourassa. You have company.

Aug 26, 2018; Regina, Saskatchewan, CAN; Brooke Henderson plays her shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's golf tournament at Wascana Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian golfer to claim the women’s national championship since Bourassa did it in 1973, winning the CP Women’s Open by four strokes Sunday in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Henderson, 20, used her driver to power her way to victory at Wascana Country Club, finishing at 21-under-par 267 after a 7-under 65. American teenager Angel Yin placed second, carding a final-round 68.

“It’s amazing,” Henderson said amid champagne, tears and cheers from the delirious gallery. “It’s just surreal. The crowds have been amazing all week. It’s a dream come true.”

Henderson, who earned her seventh LPGA win, lost her grandfathers earlier this year.

“To get this for my family is really special,” she said.

Henderson moved within one win of tying Sandra Post for most LPGA victories by a Canadian.

Henderson averaged more than 286 yards with her driver to earn her second title of the season.

Aug 26, 2018; Regina, Saskatchewan, CAN; Brooke Henderson on the 15th green during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's golf tournament at Wascana Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s great for golf in Canada, women’s golf, and it’s great for her, too,” Yin said about Henderson. “People shouting her name left to right since the first hole, like since 9 in the morning. I bet you she feels pressure.”

Jennifer Song, who made six consecutive birdies beginning on No. 8, ended in third place at 15 under after a 67.

Australia’s Minjee Lee (final-round 68) and Su Oh (69), South Korea’s Amy Yang (68) and American Austin Ernst (69) finished at 14 under. Japan’s Nasa Hataoka (72) ended at 13 under with Puerto Rico’s Maria Torres (68), Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist (68), New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (69) and South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park (71).

Park and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn each have three victories this season. Nineteen different players from nine countries have won the 24 events played this year.

Henderson, who began the final round one stroke ahead of Hataoka and Yin and two clear of Park, made back-to-back birdies on No. 5 and 6 to open a three-stroke lead.

Besides taking advantage with her driver, Henderson putted well Sunday. She made three 15-footers and an 18-inch tap-in on the front nine. On a bogey-free back nine, she had a run of four consecutive birdies from No. 12-15, then closed with another birdie.

She earned $337,500 for her victory.

The only other LPGA players to emerge with wins in their home country this year were American Annie Park at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey and Englishwoman Georgia Hall at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

