Canadian Henderson takes lead at CP Women's Open

Canada’s Brooke Henderson took the lead at the CP Women’s Open after shooting 2-under 70 Saturday in the third round at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Aug 25, 2018; Regina, Saskatchewan, CAN; Brooke Henderson on the 18th green during the third round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament at Wascana Country Club.

Henderson, who turns 21 next month, sits in the lead at 14-under par. She is seeking to become the first Canadian — and the second overall — to win the tournament, which is Canada’s national championship. Jocelyne Bourassa did it in 1973 at Montreal Municipal in the inaugural La Canadienne, as it was called then.

Chasing Henderson on Sunday will be Nasa Hataoka of Japan and American Angel Yin, who will enter the final round one stroke behind at 13 under. Hataoka shot a 3-under-par 69, Yin a 1-under 71.

Yin missed an 8-foot putt on the last hole that would have tied her with Henderson.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park (70) of South Korea, the winner last week at the Indy Women in Tech Championship, is two shots off the lead at 12 under.

Aug 25, 2018; Regina, Saskatchewan, CAN; Brooke Henderson reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament at Wascana Country Club.

Australia’s Su Oh (69) and American Austin Ernst (70) are three strokes back.

The leader after 36 holes, Amy Yang, shot a 3-over 75 and fell to 10 under, in a tie for seventh place. Henderson started the day Saturday one shot behind Yang, but the South Korean bogeyed the first two holes.

The playing conditions were tough Saturday, with players facing a brisk wind. And the weather isn’t expected to improve Sunday. Because of threatening weather in the forecast, players will go off split tees in groups of three starting at 7 a.m. local time.

“I thought I played pretty well. This has been some of the toughest wind conditions I’ve played in my whole career,” Australian Lydia Ko said after shooting a 4-under 68 to put her in the group tied for seventh place.

All eyes Saturday were on Henderson, who is seeking her seventh LPGA tour win. A large crowd followed her, and fans lined the fairway to watch her.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment to be this far, and I’m not done yet,” Henderson said.

—Field Level Media