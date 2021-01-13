Lake Nona to host 2021 Gainbridge LPGA

The LPGA on Wednesday announced that Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando will host the $2 million Gainbridge LPGA in 2021.

The 120-player event will be held Feb. 25-28.

“We are thrilled to bring the LPGA Tour to Lake Nona Golf & Country Club for the second event of our record-breaking 2021 season,” said Ricki Lasky, the LPGA’s Chief Tournament Business Officer. “Lake Nona will be a top-quality, competitive test for the world’s best professional golfers, and we’re excited to showcase their abilities in Orlando come February on a global stage.”

This is the second LPGA Tour event to be held at Lake Nona. In 1990, the club hosted the inaugural Solheim Cup, where the United States defeated Europe.

The Gainbridge LPGA will be the second of five events in Florida during the 2021 season.

