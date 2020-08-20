Jessica Korda withdraws from AIG Women's Open

FILE PHOTO: Golf - Solheim Cup - Gleneagles, Scotland, Britain - September 13, 2019 Team USA's Jessica Korda lines up a putt during the foursomes REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Jessica Korda withdrew from the AIG Women’s Open for medical reasons unrelated to the coronavirus.

“I’m hopeful to tee it up soon,” the 27-year-old American posted early Thursday on Twitter.

Korda has five wins on the LPGA Tour but is still seeking her first major. The AIG Women’s Open began on Thursday at Scotland’s Royal Troon Golf Club.

Korda’s last victory came at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February 2018. She entered the week at No. 18 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Her younger sister, Nelly Korda, is ranked No. 4.

—Field Level Media