Lee6 runs away with Rookie of the Year award

FILE PHOTO: Aug 23, 2019; Aurora, Ontario, CAN; Jeongeun Lee6 waits to tee off on the first hole in the second round of the CP Womens Open golf tournament at Magna Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports - 13248159

South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6 clinched the 2019 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award with five events left in the season.

With her tie for eighth at last week’s Volunteers of America Classic in Texas, Lee6 has earned 1,273 points and holds an insurmountable 756-point lead over Kristen Gillman.

“For five consecutive years, Korean golfers have won this Rookie of the Year award. I’m part of that list, and I am so proud and honored,” Lee6 said in a press release Thursday. “This is all thanks to those players who came before me, who have all given me so much advice. Since the season is almost over, I want to finish strong for the rest of our tournaments and perform well.”

Lee6, 23, is the 13th player from her nation to capture the honor and the fifth consecutive, following Jin Young Ko (2018), Sung Hyun Park (2017), In Gee Chun (2016) and Sei Young Kim (2015).

Lee6 won her first title at the U.S. Women’s Open in June and posted runner-up finishes at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, ShopRite LPGA Classic and Ladies Scottish Open, along with 10 other top-20 finishes. She currently sits fourth in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Lee6 also ranks second on the LPGA Official Money List with $1.9 million, behind only four-time winner Ko. She is also second in the Rolex Player of the Year standings behind Ko.

Lee6 will receive her rookie award at the 2019 Rolex LPGA Awards ceremony on Nov. 21 during the week of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla.

—Field Level Media