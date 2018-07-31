Lincicome on another PGA event: 'Never say never'

Brittany Lincicome is trying to draw upon her experience during her PGA Tour debut as she prepares for the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St. Annes this week, and won’t rule out teeing it up against the men again in the future.

Jul 21, 2018; Nicholasville, KY, USA; Brittany Lincicome hits her shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Lincicome, 32, played against the men in the Barbasol Championship on a sponsor’s exemption two weeks ago. She missed the cut but enjoyed the experience.

“Never say never,” Lincome replied when asked Tuesday about playing on the PGA Tour again, per Golfweek.

Lincicome opened with a 78 during the first round of the Barbasol, saying she played too conservatively while managing her nerves.

“I kept trying to hit perfect shots instead of just hitting,” Lincicome said, “which is so not me. I think because I was so nervous.”

She rebounded to shoot a 71 during the weather-delayed second round, including an eagle on the par-5 17th hole.

Lincicome is back on the LPGA Tour this week, attempting to record her first top-10 finish in the Women’s British Open since 2010.

“I talked to her a little bit during the week when she was getting ready, and it was great,” said Jessica Korda, the top-ranked American in this week’s event. “She had a great following, which I thought was really, really awesome.

“And it brought a lot of media attention, not just to Brittany, but also women’s golf and kind of trying to bridge the gap between the two. So I thought that was really awesome. And for kids, you know, it shows the boys that the girls can play with them and that it’s fun, because she did have a lot of fun.”

—Field Level Media