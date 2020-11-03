USGA adds 10 to U.S. Women's Open field

The United States Golf Association added 10 players to the U.S. Women’s Open field at Champions Golf Club in Houston next month, including two-time major winner Stacy Lewis.

The tournament, which was moved off its summer date because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally scheduled for June 4-7. It will be the first women’s major championship played in December.

The 75th edition of the tournament will include a field of 156 players. The 10 players added Monday were based on their standing in the 2020 LPGA money list, including Lewis at No. 10. Her two major victories were at the ANA Inspiration in 2011 and the Women’s British Open in 2013.

Lewis will be joined in the U.S. Open by No. 7 Jasmine Suwannapura, No. 25 Jodi Ewart Shadoff, No. 33 Cydney Clanton, No. 37 Andrea Lee, No. 40 Mina Harigae, No. 42 Kelly Tan, No. 45 Perrine Delacour, No. 48 Xiyu Lin and No. 54 Lindsey Weaver.

In a unique setup, and to combat the shorter December days, the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open will be contested over two Champions Golf Club courses: Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit.

Last year’s U.S. Women’s Open was won by South Korea’s Jeong-eun Lee at Country Club of Charleston (S.C.).

