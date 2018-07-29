Jutanugarn wins Scottish Ladies Open, will move to No. 1

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn fired a 5-under-par 66 on Sunday to win the Ladies Scottish Open by one shot over Australia’s Minjee Lee.

Lee, who also shot 66, had an opportunity to force a playoff but missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian, Scotland.

The victory will boost Jutanugarn, who finished at 13-under 271, back to world No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings. Inbee Park currently holds the top spot.

South Koreans Jin Young Ko (67) and Haeji Kang (69) tied for third at 8 under. Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (69) and South Korea’s Amy Yang (72) were another shot back.

The 22-year-old Jutanugarn registered six birdies and one bogey in the final round while posting her 10th career victory.

“It means a lot to me to win the tournament,” Jutanugarn said afterward. “I told the caddie this week, you know what, I really want to win on a links course, even one time in my life will be good, so right now my dream come true.”

Lee had five birdies during a bogey-free round but couldn’t catch Jutanugarn.

“I was striking the ball pretty well and putting probably the best I have out of the last three days, four days,” Lee said. “Overall, it was a good week and I’m looking forward to next week.”

South Korea’s In-Kyung Kim (68) finished seventh at 278. American Tiffany Joh (70), who held the lead after the first and second rounds, finished at 5 under, tied with American Jacqui Concolino (66) and South African Lee-Anne Pace (70).

Jutanugarn was No. 1 once before when she held the top spot for two weeks in June 2017. She is the lone person from Thailand — male or female — ever to be atop the golf rankings.

