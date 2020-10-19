Dates confirmed for 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain

The dates for the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain were confirmed Monday.

The international women’s match play event, being held in Spain for the first time, will take place from Sept. 18-24, 2023, at Finca Cortesin in the Costa del Sol region.

The dates are significant because it marks the first time the Solheim Cup will be played in such close proximity to the men’s Ryder Cup competition, scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023, in Rome.

The events are usually held in alternate years, but the schedule was altered when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 Ryder Cup.

“The fact it is also a first for both hosting nations -- Spain and Italy -- simply adds to the anticipation and if we can recreate the excitement generated at Le Golf National in 2018 and at Gleneagles in 2019, the whole world of golf will be in for a truly fabulous fortnight,” European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a news release.

The 2021 Solheim Cup is scheduled for Sept. 4-6, 2021, at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The United States will attempt to recapture the trophy, which went to Team Europe in 2019 when Suzann Pettersen’s clutch putt on No. 18 clinched a 14.5-13.5 victory on the final day of competition at The Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland.

The Solheim Cup was first played in Florida in 1990 and named after club manufacturer Karsten Solheim. Two teams of 12 players take part over three days in foursomes, fourballs and singles play.

