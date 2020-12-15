Sorenstam to play at Tournament of Champions

Annika Sorenstam will return to active competition in January when she competes in the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions near Orlando, Fla.

The tournament, which will be contested at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club, will feature celebrities and previous LPGA Tour winners from the past three years. Celebrities confirmed to compete in the tournament include country music artist and songwriter Lee Brice, actor Michael Pena, former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and comedian/actor Larry the Cable Guy.

Former MLB pitcher John Smoltz has won the celebrity tournament each of the past two years.

Sorenstam, 50, retired from active competition in 2008 after becoming arguably the greatest female golfer ever.

She won a record 90 professional tournaments worldwide, including 72 on the LPGA Tour. Her 10 major championships included three U.S. Women’s Open titles, with victories in at least one major over six straight years (2001-06).

“I’ve taken out the golf clubs and dusted them off, and I’ve been playing a little bit and really enjoying it,” Sorenstam said. “My son is 9 years old, and he has an interest in it. So it’s been a good reason for me to go out and just hang out with him, and that’s sparked my interest again. I just want to go out and make sure I can hit the center of the clubface again and see the ball go up in the air. So I’m super excited about that.”

Earlier this month, Sorenstam was named the next president of the International Golf Federation. She will replace the outgoing Peter Dawson as the head of the IGF effective Jan. 1.