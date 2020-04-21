Report: May event in South Korea draws two Top 10 players

FILE PHOTO: Jun 23, 2019; Chaska, MN, USA; Sei Young Kim watches her shot off the first tee during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the world’s Top 10 players will reportedly take part when women’s professional golf resumes play in South Korea next month.

Sixth-ranked Sei Young Kim and 10th-ranked Jeongeun Lee6, both of South Korea, will be part of the 144-player field at the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association Championship scheduled for May 14-17 in Yangju, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean government has recently begun easing coronavirus-related restrictions on outdoor sporting events.

Organizers have not determined whether spectators will be allowed on the course for the tournament, which has a $1.8 million prize pool.

—Field Level Media