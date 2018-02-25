American Korda wins LPGA Thailand title for first win since 2015

(Reuters) - American Jessica Korda fired a five-under par 67 in the final round to collect her first title since 2015 at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who was making her season debut after a jaw surgery during the off season, recorded an emphatic wire-to-wire victory with 25 birdies and three eagles on the week, finishing 25-under overall.

Korda racked up gains on 11th, 13th and 15th before sinking a 25-foot birdie on the 17th to cruise to a fifth LPGA title.

“I can’t believe it, today was such a blur, I was just trying to make birdies. I tried to relax, but I was nervous,” Korda was quoted as saying by the LPGA website.

“This (LPGA Thailand) was my first event my rookie year. I played really, really well this week.”

Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn finished second at 21-under alongside American Lexi Thompson, who remained within touching distance of Chinese Shanshan Feng’s world number one ranking.

Feng carded six birdies in a bogey-free 66 to share fifth spot with Jutanugarn’s younger sister Ariya.

Australian Minjee Lee recovered from an early bogey to finish seven shots off the lead at fourth on the leaderboard.

Pornanong Phatlum, the third highest ranked player from Thailand, jumped from tied-16th to seventh place after an impressing 64, her personal best round at Siam Country Club by three shots.