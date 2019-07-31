Thompson apologizes for passport drama

FILE PHOTO: Golf - Women’s British Open - St Andrews, Britain - August 4, 2017 USA's Lexi Thompson in action during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Lexi Thompson apologized Wednesday - several times - for causing nearly 40 players to miss practice rounds Monday at the Women’s British Open.

The incident occurred Sunday when she realized she had left her passport in her golf bag, which was being driven in a truck from last week’s Evian Championship in France to Woburn Golf Club outside of London.

A call was placed to the van driver, who had to pull over, find her bag, locate the passport and hand it off to her caddie. The delay forced the driver to miss a ferry to England, hit rush-hour traffic and arrive at the course by the time it had closed for practice rounds.

“I haven’t talked to many players about it,” Thompson said. “They haven’t come up to me. I can kind of feel it. But I didn’t mean anything by it, and I think everybody that knows me as a person ... I didn’t know that was going to happen. I didn’t mean anything by it. But it happened, and I’m very sorry.”

Thompson, a 24-year-old Floridian, said she doesn’t usually send her clubs with a carrier service and didn’t recognize the chain-reaction impact stopping the van would have.

“I didn’t know the possibility of it being that much delayed, or I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Thompson said. “But I think if any other player was in the situation and the reaction time that we had and that he was close to my caddie, I think any player probably would have done it. Like I said, I’m sorry that this had happened, but that’s all I can say.”

—Field Level Media