Golf: Wie return from surgery lasts only 15 holes in Singapore

FILE PHOTO: Golf - Women’s British Open - St Andrews, Britain - August 3, 2017 USA's Michelle Wie in action during the first round. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Michelle Wie’s comeback after months on the sidelines lasted only 15 holes on Thursday before an “entrapped” nerve in her hand prompted her withdrawal during the first round at an LPGA event in Singapore.

Wie, who was defending champion at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club, offered no timetable for her next tournament.

The 29-year-old Hawaiian had surgery in October in an effort to fix a troublesome right hand that had bothered her since a car accident in 2017.

She said her hand had still been bothering her before the tournament, but she had not listened to her body, so eager was she to defend her title.

“I had a bad flare-up during my round,” she said in a social media posting on Twitter.

“It just kept getting worse as I tried to play on. I made the decision on 15 to withdraw as at that stage I was unable to lift the club.”

Wie, a former child prodigy whose professional career has been hampered by a series of injuries, said scans had cleared her of any serious new damage.

The withdrawal comes barely a month before the first women’s major of 2019, the ANA Inspiration.