Casey threatens course record before poor finish for 65

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Paul Casey had a bitter-sweet feeling after threatening the Augusta National course record on his way to a seven-under-par 65 in the final round at the U.S. Masters on Sunday.

Paul Casey of England looks over is putt on the 18th green during final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bogeys at the final two holes cost Casey a share of the record 63 held by Nick Price (third round, 1986) and Greg Norman (first round, 1996).

The Englishman accrued an eagle and seven birdies before his two dropped shots left a sour taste.

It was still his best score in 42 rounds at Augusta as he finished at five-under 283.

“I’m obviously disappointed ... but to shoot 65 today, it would have been hard to turn that down,” Casey said.

“I was fully aware of what was going on. I know 63 is the course record, 62 is the lowest-ever in a major.

“(I was) not particularly nervous, just kind of having a good time and obviously didn’t do it, but it was fun.”

Casey’s round was highlighted by a brilliant run as he picked up six strokes in five holes from the 11th.

The former world number three came into the Masters in sizzling form after his one-stroke win over Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods at the Valspar Championship in March.

He made the cut with nothing to spare on Friday after rounds of 74 and 75, but added a 69 and 65 over the weekend in a massive transformation.

“It shows you anything can happen in golf. You think you just scrape through the cut and kind of pop up on the leaderboard, kind of cool,” Casey said.

“It was a bit of a disappointing week through Friday and it turned out to be one of my certainly more enjoyable experiences because of what happened on the weekend.”