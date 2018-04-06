FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
April 6, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Daly hurts knee after collision near Augusta course

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - John Daly was slightly injured when a car collided with his motor home near Augusta National on Friday, the two-times major champion told a local television station.

Daly said a small car was making a U-turn when it veered off Washington Road and into his vehicle, which is parked for the week outside a local restaurant on the busy thoroughfare less than a mile from the home of the Masters.

The 51-year-old Daly, who is not playing in the tournament but in the area selling merchandise to golf fans, described the incident as “scary”.

“We were just sitting here selling some goods,” Daly told WRDW. “She (the driver of the car) ended up running over the fence and ran right through the bus. I moved and twisted my knee. It’s swelled up.”

Daly said he would have an MRI on his knee to ascertain the extent of the injury.

Video footage of the bus showed only minor damage.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.