Day endures creaky back to card two-under-par 70 at Masters

Jason Day of Australia hits off the 12th tee during first round play of the 2019 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Jason Day tweaked his notoriously bad back picking up his daughter before the first round of the Masters on Thursday, but battled his way to a two-under-par 70 at Augusta National.

Former world number one Day has endured back issues for much of his career, and only a month ago pulled out after less than seven holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he described as a disc tear.

But he was not about to make an early departure from the Masters too, instead lying on his back on the course to receive treatment from his trainer before continuing.

Walking gingerly, he swung within himself and was rewarded with a performance that left him within striking distance of the leaders, four shots behind Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at Augusta National.

Day declined to speak to the media afterwards, but fellow Australian Adam Scott did.

“He seems to have a bad back all the time and plays great,” said 2013 Masters champion Scott.