Factbox: Johnson's record when holding 54-hole lead in majors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - American Dustin Johnson’s career record in major championships when holding the 54-hole lead:
2010 U.S. Open -- Led by three strokes; finished equal eighth
2015 U.S. Open -- In four-way tie for lead; finished equal second
2018 U.S. Open -- In four-way tie for lead; finished third
2020 PGA Championship -- Led by one stroke; finished equal second
2020 Masters -- Leads by four strokes ahead of Sunday’s final round
Compiled by Andrew Both
