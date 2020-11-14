Factbox: Johnson's record when holding 54-hole lead in majors

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 14, 2020 Dustin Johnson of the U.S. reacts after missing his putt on the 17th green during the third round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - American Dustin Johnson’s career record in major championships when holding the 54-hole lead:

2010 U.S. Open -- Led by three strokes; finished equal eighth

2015 U.S. Open -- In four-way tie for lead; finished equal second

2018 U.S. Open -- In four-way tie for lead; finished third

2020 PGA Championship -- Led by one stroke; finished equal second

2020 Masters -- Leads by four strokes ahead of Sunday’s final round