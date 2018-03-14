FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 6:13 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Garcia names daughter Azalea after Augusta's 13th hole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Every time Sergio Garcia says his daughter’s name, the U.S. Masters champion will be reminded of the moment which kept alive his hopes of winning his first major title.

FILE PHOTO: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning the Masters with a putt on the 18th green during a playoff against Justin Rose of England in the final round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

“Beautiful Azalea Adele Garcia was born on March 14 at 1:54am,” the Spaniard tweeted after the birth of his first child on Wednesday.

Azalea shares her name with the par-five 13th hole at Augusta National where her father last year sunk a seven-foot putt in the final round to save par after landing in the bushes and taking a penalty drop.

Garcia, who will defend his title next month, was trailing Justin Rose by two strokes at the time and a slip-up would have probably handed the Englishman victory.

Garcia went on to force a playoff in which he beat Rose on the first hole to end nearly two decades of major heartbreak.

“So proud and impressed with my wife @TheAngelaAkins and the way she handled the pregnancy and delivery! Love you both so much,” he added.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

