Highlights: U.S. Masters Day One

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - The 82nd U.S. Masters started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at the first major championship of the year.

Tiger Woods of the U.S. is surrounded by a large crowd as he hits his tee shot in this picture shot April 3, 2018 during practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

TIGER SAVES PAR AT FIRST HOLE AFTER BAD DRIVE

Tiger Woods started his long-awaited return to Augusta National by hooking his opening tee shot into the pines. He fashioned a low hooked iron recovery shot and his ball trickled up to the fringe of the green at the par-four hole. A well judged first putt led to a tap-in par.

COOK, POTTER AND BRYAN FIRST GROUP OUT

Americans Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr. and Wesley Bryan were the first players out on the course, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)

NICKLAUS, PLAYER HIT CEREMONIAL OPENING SHOTS

Six-times Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-times winner Gary Player struck the ceremonial opening tee shots to mark the start of the 82nd Masters tournament.