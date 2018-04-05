Highlights: U.S. Masters Day One

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - The 82nd U.S. Masters started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at the first major championship of the year.
Tiger Woods started his long-awaited return to Augusta National by hooking his opening tee shot into the pines. He fashioned a low hooked iron recovery shot and his ball trickled up to the fringe of the green at the par-four hole. A well judged first putt led to a tap-in par.
Americans Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr. and Wesley Bryan were the first players out on the course, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
Six-times Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-times winner Gary Player struck the ceremonial opening tee shots to mark the start of the 82nd Masters tournament.
