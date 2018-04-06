FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Highlights: U.S. Masters Day Two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Highlights from the second round of the 82nd U.S. Masters on Friday:

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. hits from a sand trap on the second hole during second round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

MICKELSON MAKES TRIPLE-BOGEY AT NINTH HOLE

Three-times champion Phil Mickelson was two shots back of the early second-round leader when an errant tee shot and a failed punch out led to a triple-bogey at the par-four ninth that brought him to one-over par for the tournament.

Slideshow (4 Images)

SPIETH OPENS ROUND WITH DOUBLE-BOGEY

Overnight leader and world number four Jordan Spieth made a double-bogey on the opening hole at Augusta National to drop into a tie for the lead with fellow American Matt Kuchar.

Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

