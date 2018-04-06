Highlights: U.S. Masters Day Two

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Highlights from the second round of the 82nd U.S. Masters on Friday:
MICKELSON MAKES TRIPLE-BOGEY AT NINTH HOLE
Three-times champion Phil Mickelson was two shots back of the early second-round leader when an errant tee shot and a failed punch out led to a triple-bogey at the par-four ninth that brought him to one-over par for the tournament.
SPIETH OPENS ROUND WITH DOUBLE-BOGEY
Overnight leader and world number four Jordan Spieth made a double-bogey on the opening hole at Augusta National to drop into a tie for the lead with fellow American Matt Kuchar.
Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Pritha Sarkar