Highlights: U.S. Masters Day One

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - The 82nd U.S. Masters started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at the first major championship of the year.

SERGIO MAKES MESS OF 15TH HOLE

Defending champion Sergio Garcia shot a 13 on the par-five 15th hole to drop to 10 over par for the tournament. He had been two over prior to the hole after mixing three birdies with three bogeys and a double-bogey.

TIGER TRAILS EARLY LEADER BY FOUR SHOTS AFTER NINE HOLES

Tiger Woods, competing in his first Masters since 2015, was one over par after mixing two bogeys with a birdie over the first nine holes, leaving him four shots behind early leader Marc Leishman of Australia.

AUSTRALIAN LEISHMAN GRABS EARLY FIRST-ROUND LEAD

Leishman, competing in his sixth Masters, carded three birdies over the first nine holes to grab the early lead at three under par.

FINAU TEES OFF WITH HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

Masters rookie Tony Finau, who was injured while celebrating a hole-in-one on the eve of the tournament, teed off hours after a morning MRI showed he suffered a high ankle sprain and went bogey-birdie over his first two holes.

COOK, POTTER AND BRYAN FIRST GROUP OUT

Americans Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr. and Wesley Bryan were the first players out on the course, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)

NICKLAUS, PLAYER HIT CEREMONIAL OPENING SHOTS

Six-times Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-times winner Gary Player struck the ceremonial opening tee shots to mark the start of the tournament.